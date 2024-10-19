Breaking News
Updated on: 19 October,2024 02:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Chennithala visited Thackeray at the latter's Kala Nagar residence Matoshree Saturday morning. The two discussed the stalemate and gave a nod to resume talks and finalise the formula as early as possible

Uddhav Thackeray. Pic/PTI

Congress's national general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra, Ramesh Chennithala, on Saturday reached out to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray after the seat-sharing talks between them had hit a hurdle, forcing the latter to tell the ally that things should not be stretched till they fall apart.


It was decided at the meeting to resume talks immediately and finish negotiations by Saturday night itself.


Chennithala visited Thackeray at the latter's Kala Nagar residence Matoshree Saturday morning. The two discussed the stalemate and gave a nod to resume talks and finalise the formula as early as possible.


Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who, on Friday slammed the state Congress president Nana Patole for delaying talks, told the media persons after the meeting that the discussion would resume Saturday afternoon. The flare-up had reached a high point with Sena demanding that Patole be kept away from negotiations. 

However, Raut said Patole would be present during the talks, because, as the state chief, he led the party's representation.

"We wanted the talks to end early. Now we will speed up and finalise the formula by Saturday night. Uddhav ji and Chennithala had a good discussion," said Raut.

About the Samajwadi Party's grievance that it wouldn't get as much in the deal, Raut said that Thackeray had a word with SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

Chennithala said there was a fight between the Congress and Sena, adding that even their leaders Nana Patole and Sanjay Raut didn't have any issues between them.

