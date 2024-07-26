The MVA allies consists of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP)

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has formed panels for Mumbai and Maharashtra to hold negotiations with its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, an official statement said on Friday.

The Maharashtra assembly polls are likely to be held in October this year.

The Maharashtra state level committee includes the names of state unit chief Nana Patole, Congress Legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat, Leader of Opposition in the assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan and senior Maharashtra Congress leaders Nitin Raut, Naseem Khan and Satej Patil, a statement from the party said.

Meanwhile, the Congress also announced the Mumbai unit of the party stating that it will be represented by city unit chief and Lok Sabha MP Varsha Gaikwad, former city unit chief Bhai Jagtap and MLA Aslam Shaikh, it added.

Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal to constitute the following committees for Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee and Mumbai Regional Congress Committee for negotiations with the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners, with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/f8w9zpDho0 — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) July 26, 2024

Earlier, the MVA had won 31 of 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state in general elections which were held this year.

In the seat-sharing deal for the general elections, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party had got the largest share of seats among the three parties. Of the total 48 Lok Sabha seats, the Sena (UBT) contested 21 seats, followed by Congress at 17 and NCP (SP) at 10.

In comparison, the ruling Mahayuti could bag just 17 seats, with the BJP's seat tally coming drastically down to nine from the 23 (it won in 2019). The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena won seven, while the Ajit Pawar-led NCP could get just one seat.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) had not only retained its fort but also reinforced its hold after the MVA won four of six constituencies in Mumbai.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress won 13 seats, a quantum jump from the solitary seat it won in the state in 2019, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) bagged nine and the NCP (SP) eight.

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Maharashtra were held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. The counting of votes were held on June 4.