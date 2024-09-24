Historically backed by Congress, north Indian candidates now also look to the BJP and others for political representation in the upcoming state elections

Sanjay Pandey may contest from Versova. Pic/Kirti Surve Parade; BJP’s Mohit Kamboj will likely face Sanjay Pandey in Versova. Pic/X; MLA Abu Azmi of the Samajwadi Party. Pic/Atul Kamble; Rajhans Singh is now trying for a BJP ticket. Pic/X; Swikruti Sharma, will most likely contest in Andheri East. Pic/X

To ensure their good representation in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the city's north Indian aspirants across party lines are lobbying hard to get election tickets this year. Traditionally, the Congress has been giving more representation to the community, including Hindus and Muslims. But now eyes are also set on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to field more from the migrant communities that have sided with it since 2014.