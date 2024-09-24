Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: North Indians vie for increasing community’s share in Assembly
Badlapur sexual assault accused shot dead trying to escape from cops
As university Senate votes in Mumbai, all eyes on Delhi
Mumbai weather update: Monsoon not over for city yet
Need more cameras on Mumbai Coastal Road: Cops
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra assembly elections North Indians vie for increasing communitys share in Assembly

Maharashtra assembly elections: North Indians vie for increasing community’s share in Assembly

Premium

Updated on: 24 September,2024 06:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Top

Historically backed by Congress, north Indian candidates now also look to the BJP and others for political representation in the upcoming state elections

Maharashtra assembly elections: North Indians vie for increasing community’s share in Assembly

Sanjay Pandey may contest from Versova. Pic/Kirti Surve Parade; BJP’s Mohit Kamboj will likely face Sanjay Pandey in Versova. Pic/X; MLA Abu Azmi of the Samajwadi Party. Pic/Atul Kamble; Rajhans Singh is now trying for a BJP ticket. Pic/X; Swikruti Sharma, will most likely contest in Andheri East. Pic/X

Key Highlights

  1. City`s north Indian aspirants across party lines are lobbying hard to get election tickets
  2. The Congress has been giving more representation to the community
  3. But now eyes are also set on the BJP to field more from the migrant communities

To ensure their good representation in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the city's north Indian aspirants across party lines are lobbying hard to get election tickets this year. Traditionally, the Congress has been giving more representation to the community, including Hindus and Muslims. But now eyes are also set on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to field more from the migrant communities that have sided with it since 2014.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bharatiya janata party congress nationalist congress party mumbai mumbai news maharashtra Maharashtra Assembly Polls Shiv Sena

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK