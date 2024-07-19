Breaking News
Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Thackeray Sena allowed to accept donations

Updated on: 19 July,2024 07:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Sena (UBT) had requested the ECI early this month to issue a communication/certificate recording the purpose of being able to accept voluntary contributions.

Uddhav Thackeray/ File Photo

The Election Commission of India has allowed Shiv Sena (UBT) to accept any amount of contribution voluntarily offered to it by any person or company other than a government company.

