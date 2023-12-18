Maharashtra Assembly passes Lokayukta Bill; CM, ministers to be under ambit of ombudsman

The Maharashtra Assembly on Monday passed the Lokayukta Bill 2022, which brings the chief minister and his council of ministers under the ambit of the anti-corruption ombudsman

It was tabled in the House by industries minister Uday Samant. The Bill was passed by the Legislative Council on Friday. Maharashtra is the first state in the country to pass such a bill that covers the chief minister and his cabinet.

As per the Bill, the Lokayukta will have to seek the approval of the Vidhan Sabha before initiating any inquiry against the chief minister, which would require bringing a motion in the House.

Such a motion will have to be passed by not less than two-thirds of the total members of the Vidhan Sabha, as per the Bill.

It also stipulates that the Lokayukta will not investigate cases involving allegations of corruption against the chief minister on matters related to internal security or public order.

"Any such inquiry shall be kept secret and if the Lokayukta comes to the conclusion that the complaint deserves to be dismissed, the records of the inquiry shall not be published or made available to anyone," reads the Bill.

It also lays down that the trial against the chief minister, ministers or elected representatives must be completed within a year of the date of complaint.

The Lokayukta will have a chairperson, who shall be a present or former Chief Justice of a High Court or a judge of the Supreme Court or the Bombay High Court.

The Lokayukta shall have a maximum of four members, two of whom shall be from the judiciary.

The Lokayukta Bill was passed by the Assembly in the Winter session last year but some legislators raised objections when it was tabled in the Council at the time.

The Bill was then referred to a joint committee.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said crops on 9.75 lakh hectares were damaged due to unseasonal rains in the state as per primary estimates and announced financial assistance of Rs 2,000 crore for affected farmers.

Speaking in the Assembly, the CM said crop damage assessment was pending in six districts and they would be completed soon.

"Crops on 9.75 lakh hectares have been damaged as per primary estimates. We will be paying Rs 2000 crore to farmers," he said in the House, adding his government had provided Rs 44,278 crore to people by way of various welfare schemes.

"As a symbolic gesture, some farmers were given compensation cheques today. The remaining farmers will get the compensation amount deposited directly in their bank accounts," Shinde said in the Assembly.

Several parts of the state received unseasonal rains towards the end of November, resulting in damage to crops, fruits and vegetables. (With inputs from agencies)