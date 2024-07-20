Breaking News
IMD predicts heavy rains in Mumbai in next 24 hours
Sharad Pawar-led NCP releases book on 'black deeds' of Mahayuti govt
Man held for withdrawing Rs 2 lakh from BJP MLA's mother's account
One dead another injured as city continues to witness rains
Puja Khedkar's father gets protection from arrest in criminal intimidation case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Assembly Polls Uddhav Thackeray vows to scrap Dharavi redvpt project if elected

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Uddhav Thackeray vows to scrap Dharavi redvpt project if elected

Updated on: 20 July,2024 02:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Uddhav Thackeray emphasised that his party, if elected in Maharashtra Assembly Polls, would ensure Dharavi residents and businesses are not displaced.

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Uddhav Thackeray vows to scrap Dharavi redvpt project if elected

Uddhav Thackeray addressed press on Saturday at Matoshree/ Ashish Raje

Listen to this article
Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Uddhav Thackeray vows to scrap Dharavi redvpt project if elected
x
00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray announced on Saturday that the Dharavi slum redevelopment project tender awarded to Gautam Adani's firm will be cancelled if his party comes to power after Maharashtra Assembly Polls. 


At a press conference, Thackeray emphasised that his party, if elected in Maharashtra Assembly Polls, would ensure Dharavi residents and businesses are not displaced. He promised that residents would be given 500-square-foot homes within the locality, reported PTI. 


"We will scrap the Dharavi slum redevelopment project tender after coming to power. The government should give an answer as to why it should not be scrapped now itself. We will not allow Mumbai to be turned into Adani city," the former Chief Minister declared.


Thackeray claimed that the Adani Group received additional concessions not specified in the contract for the project to redevelop Dharavi, one of the world's most densely populated areas. "We will not give additional concessions. We will see what is good for residents of Dharavi and if the need arises we will issue a fresh tender," he asserted per PTI report. 

The Shiv Sena (UBT) is part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, which includes the Congress and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The Maharashtra Assembly Polls are expected to take place in October, the report stated. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

uddhav thackeray shiv sena Maharashtra Assembly Polls dharavi mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK