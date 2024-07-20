Uddhav Thackeray emphasised that his party, if elected in Maharashtra Assembly Polls, would ensure Dharavi residents and businesses are not displaced.

Uddhav Thackeray addressed press on Saturday at Matoshree/ Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Uddhav Thackeray vows to scrap Dharavi redvpt project if elected x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray announced on Saturday that the Dharavi slum redevelopment project tender awarded to Gautam Adani's firm will be cancelled if his party comes to power after Maharashtra Assembly Polls.

At a press conference, Thackeray emphasised that his party, if elected in Maharashtra Assembly Polls, would ensure Dharavi residents and businesses are not displaced. He promised that residents would be given 500-square-foot homes within the locality, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We will scrap the Dharavi slum redevelopment project tender after coming to power. The government should give an answer as to why it should not be scrapped now itself. We will not allow Mumbai to be turned into Adani city," the former Chief Minister declared.

Thackeray claimed that the Adani Group received additional concessions not specified in the contract for the project to redevelop Dharavi, one of the world's most densely populated areas. "We will not give additional concessions. We will see what is good for residents of Dharavi and if the need arises we will issue a fresh tender," he asserted per PTI report.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) is part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, which includes the Congress and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The Maharashtra Assembly Polls are expected to take place in October, the report stated.