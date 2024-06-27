Breaking News
Maharashtra Assembly session: Uddhav Thackeray demands complete farm loan waiver and its implementation

Updated on: 27 June,2024 01:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Uddhav Thackeray termed the Maharashtra monsoon session as the "send-off" session of the Mahayuti government led by CM Eknath Shinde

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday demanded from the Maharashtra government a complete waiver of farm loans and its implementation before state assembly polls scheduled later this year, reported the PTI.


Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray also termed the monsoon session of the state legislature that commenced on Thursday as the "send-off" session of the Mahayuti government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.


"There should be a complete waiver of farm loans immediately and this should be implemented before the state polls," Thackeray said.


The state government will present its budget on Friday.

According to the PTI, while taking a swipe at the Centre and the state government, Uddhav Thackeray said these two dispensations are "leakages government", a reference to the NEET exam and reports of water leak at the Ayodhya Ram temple.    

Uddhav also took a jibe at the CM Shinde-led Maharashtra government and said that the "people are saying bye-bye to them."

According to the ANI, Uddhav Thackeray said, "Monsoon session (of Maharashtra Assembly) starts today but people are saying 'tata, bye-bye' to this government. Budget will be announced by this government tomorrow. We expect them to tell us how much money they spent on Maharashtra. This is a leakage government; leakage is happening at Ram Mandir and there is also the paper leak matter."

Meanwhile, the Opposition members staged a protest on the premises of the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan as the monsoon session of the state legislature commenced here on Thursday, as per the PTI.

The protesters, belonging to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP), raised slogans against the government over the issues related to farmers and the NEET exam.

Several allegations of irregularities have been made in the medical entrance examination, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET, conducted by the National Testing Agency in May.

Sitting on the state legislature complex's stairs, the opposition members raised slogans holding placards in their hands.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)

