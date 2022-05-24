Breaking News
Maharashtra ATS arrests man suspected of role in LeT terrorists' recruitment

Updated on: 24 May,2022 01:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The suspect, identified as Junaid, a resident of Pune, was connected to the LeT's terror network through social media, the official said

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday arrested a man from Pune for his alleged role in the recruitment of terrorists for the Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) network, a senior official said.

The suspect, identified as Junaid, a resident of Pune, was connected to the LeT's terror network through social media, the official said.




Junaid was apprehended by the ATS officials in connection with a terror funding case, he said.


