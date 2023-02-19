Maharashtra: BJP cannot finish the Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray says ‘thieves’ won’t stop him; meets MPs, MLA to chart out future plan

Uddhav Thackeray addressed his supporters, who thronged outside his Kalanagar residence on Saturday

A day after his rival group was allotted the name and symbol of the Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray reiterated the accusations against the Election Commission of India, calling it a slave of the BJP. While restive supporters gathered at his Kalanagar residence, Thackeray put on a brave face to tell them that the party wasn’t finished merely because of the lost case. He alleged conspiracy and feared that his faction’s interim symbol of “mashaal” may also be frozen.

Friday’s development was a massive jolt for Uddhav Thackeray who stepped down as Chief Minister last June after the Sena split. He was given an interim party name and election symbol after the Eknath Shinde group moved the ECI for recognition as the parent party. While the two fought over government collapse in the Supreme Court, which has taken the hearing into a decisive phase, the ECI came out with a nod for CM Shinde’s splinter on Friday. The events are expected to have a long-lasting effect on state politics ahead of the local body, and the general and assembly polls.

Now forced to regroup whatever he has left within the rank and file, because his party’s interim name and election symbol will be frozen after the Kasba and Chinchwad assembly by-polls later this month, Thackeray said on Saturday, “The thieves who robbed my father are now given honour by their superpower. But a thief is a thief. I challenge these thieves to take up the [election] battlefield with the ‘bow and arrow’, and I will fight with the ‘mashal’ [flaring torch, his faction’s symbol]. Let’s see who people make victorious.” Thackeray’s faction has won a by-poll in Andheri on the interim symbol and party name. In case, he doesn’t get a favourable decision either in the Supreme Court (appeal against ECI order) or the ECI for registration of the party name and the symbol—probably the same or similar to the one used in the Andheri polls—he will have to start afresh, with an altogether new name and symbol.

Considering the concerns, Thackeray asked his workers to not lose heart. “I have nothing in my hands today, but I’m not lost and wrecked,” he added, implying that his supporters were his true strength. The BJP and the PM can use the slaves —the agencies—to finish other parties, but it is impossible to finish the Shiv Sena. The election commissioner acted like a slave yesterday. He might become a governor after retirement. The servants of the owner cannot decide the real Shiv Sena, the owners of Maharashtra [people] will.”

Thackeray later met party leaders, MPs and MLAs to chart out the next course of action, one of which will be to move the Supreme Court against the ECI order. Meanwhile, it was learnt that the ECI-recognised Shiv Sena was preparing to stake claim to the legislative party office, ahead of the budget session that begins on February 27.