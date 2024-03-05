Maharashtra BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil writes to Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis over threats from 'allies'

Patil, however, has not mentioned the name of any alliance partner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or their functionaries in the letter

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Maharashtra BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil has written a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accusing some functionaries of "ally partners" of using foul language against him and threatening not to allow him to move freely in his former assembly constituency Indapur, reported news agency PTI.

Patil, however, has not mentioned the name of any alliance partner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or their functionaries in the letter.

He is the former MLA from Indapur in Pune district who was defeated in the 2019 state polls by Datta Bharne, the candidate of the then undivided Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), reported PTI.

After a split in the Sharad Pawar-founded outfit, Bharne is now with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP, which is an ally of the BJP in the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition 'Mahayuti' in the state, reported PTI.

"The Maha alliance (Mahayuti) government in Maharashtra is working properly under your guidance. However, I am being targeted in my own tehsil (Indapur) by functionaries of ally partners, who are making baseless remarks and using foul language against me in political congregations," the former state minister claimed in the letter posted on X on Monday.

Maharashtra BJP leader Patil, in the letter addressed to Fadnvais, who is also the state home minister, alleged threats have been issued to him and he has been told he won't be allowed to move freely in his home turf.

"This has prompted me to feel concerned about my safety. The above mentioned thing is serious in nature and warrants your attention. Goon elements should be reined-in in time and concrete action should be taken in such matters," the Maharashtra BJP leader said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Monday came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying the ruling outfit is selling its old false promises now as 'Modi ki Guarantee' to people ahead of general elections, reported PTI.

Addressing a well-attended gathering at Panvel in adjoining Navi Mumbai, Thackeray appealed to local voters to defeat the sitting Lok Sabha member from Maval Shrirang Barne, who has switched over to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, in the upcoming polls, reported PTI.

Panvel, a taluka in Raigad district, is part of the Maval Lok Sabha constituency, from where Barne won in 2019 as the candidate of the undivided Shiv Sena. After a split in the party, Barne joined the Shinde-led faction.

"BJP leaders in 2014 (Lok Sabha polls) made several false promises to people. Now, the same false promises or jumlas have been repackaged as 'Modi ki Guarantee' (steadfast commitment) and being offered to people ahead of general elections. The country has never seen a party full of leaders who are outright liars," the former Maharashtra CM remarked, blasting his ally-turned-political foe, reported PTI.

He also dug up the issue of money collected under the PM CARES Fund during the coronavirus pandemic and claimed its utilisation remains unexplained.

(With inputs from PTI)