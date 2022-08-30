Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule meets Raj Thackeray

Breaking News
Updated on: 30 August,2022 04:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Chandrashekhar Bawankule said in a social media post that he had discussed various social and political issues related to Maharashtra and the country with Raj Thackeray

Chandrashekhar Bawankule (R) and Raj Thackeray (L). Pic/Twitter/@cbawankule


Amid speculation that the Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to woo Maharashtra Navnirman Sena ahead of Mumbai civic polls, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday met MNS president Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence.


Bawankule reached the MNS chief's residence 'Shivtirth' in Dadar's Shivaji Park area around noon.

The BJP leader didn't speak to reporters but later said in a social media post that he had discussed various social and political issues related to Maharashtra and the country with Raj Thackeray.


Also Read: Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis meets MNS chief Raj Thackeray

A day earlier, another BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Vinod Tawde had met Raj Thackeray.

The BJP, which had won 82 seats in the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls in 2017 just two short of Shiv Sen's tally, is trying to woo MNS for Marathi votes amid the split in Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

The schedule for the BMC polls is not announced yet.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

