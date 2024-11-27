Breaking News
Maharashtra Black panther cub found in abandoned house in Kolhapur village watch video

Maharashtra: Black panther cub found in abandoned house in Kolhapur village; watch video

Updated on: 27 November,2024 11:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Promptly responding to the sighting, Maharashtra Forest Department officials arrived at the scene to ensure the cub was not disturbed

Maharashtra Forest Department officials arrived at the scene to ensure the cub was not disturbed

On Monday, villagers from Tillari Nagar Colony in Chandgad Taluka in Kolhapur district reported spotting a black panther cub (melanistic leopard) in an abandoned house. Promptly responding to the sighting, Maharashtra Forest Department officials arrived at the scene to ensure the cub was not disturbed. 


Upon inspecting the location in the evening, the officials were unable to find the cub and speculated that the mother may have relocated it to a safer spot. The villagers also reported seeing an adult melanistic leopard in the same area on the same day.


In May 2018, a family from Belgium visiting the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) was lucky to spot a partial melanistic leopard or black panther—an animal usually spotted only in the Konkan region, Goa, and Kabini in Karnataka. It was the first time that the animal was captured on camera.


In November 2020, a tour operator spotted a black leopard while on a safari at the Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, also known as 'Mowgli Land'.

In July 2021, a black leopard was spotted in a camera trap during a census in Nawegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve which is spread over Gondia and Bhandara districts of Maharashtra.

Also in 2021, a year-old melanistic leopard had fallen into a well in Sindhudurg. It was rescued from Goveri village close to Kudal town in Sindhudurg and later released back into the wild.

What are black panthers?

Melanistic leopards are commonly called black panthers or black leopards. They are found in the forests of the Western Ghats and north-east India and are black due to the presence of excess melanin in their bodies. The colour of their fur is a mixture of blue, black, grey, and purple.

