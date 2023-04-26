Breaking News
Maharashtra: Bogus schools to face wrath of state govt

Updated on: 26 April,2023 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

Those that have given forged or fake documents for NOCs or approvals from govt to pay for actions

Maharashtra: Bogus schools to face wrath of state govt

Cabinet Minister Deepak Kesarkar said schools that have irregularities will be regularized. Representation pic


Cabinet Minister for School Education Deepak Kesarkar has taken a strong stand against fake schools, saying those that submitted forged or fake documents for NOCs or approvals from the government will not be spared, and a criminal offence charge will be filed against them. Kesarkar has already constituted a committee to address unauthorised schools across the state.

