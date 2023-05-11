Breaking News
Maharashtra: Both Sena camps confident of SC verdict in their favour
DRDO scientist fell for her despite taking anti-honey trap class
Mumbai: Heatwave inevitable as mercury crosses 40°C
2,200 trees to vanish for three sewage treatment plants in Mumbai
Mumbai: Ahead of BMC poll, BJP office-bearers to be evaluated
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Both Sena camps confident of SC verdict in their favour

Maharashtra: Both Sena camps confident of SC verdict in their favour

Premium

Updated on: 11 May,2023 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Top

Ahead of today’s judgment on political crisis in state, Uddhav Thackeray faction says CM Eknath Shinde and his govt will go, while Shinde group, BJP say CM won’t resign, they will stay on together

Maharashtra: Both Sena camps confident of SC verdict in their favour

Devendra Fadnavis, deputy CM and Sanjay Raut, UBT Sena


Ahead of the judgment in the Maharashtra political crisis that the Supreme Court is slated to pronounce on Thursday, rival Sena camps and their allies were confident of the verdict being in their favour. The Uddhav Thackeray faction said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his government would go, the Shinde group and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the CM would not resign and they would stay on together.

devendra fadnavis sanjay raut shiv sena mumbai mumbai news uddhav thackeray Eknath Shinde maharashtra

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK