Maharashtra: Both Sena camps confident of SC verdict in their favour

Ahead of today’s judgment on political crisis in state, Uddhav Thackeray faction says CM Eknath Shinde and his govt will go, while Shinde group, BJP say CM won’t resign, they will stay on together

Devendra Fadnavis, deputy CM and Sanjay Raut, UBT Sena

Ahead of the judgment in the Maharashtra political crisis that the Supreme Court is slated to pronounce on Thursday, rival Sena camps and their allies were confident of the verdict being in their favour. The Uddhav Thackeray faction said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his government would go, the Shinde group and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the CM would not resign and they would stay on together.