On the waiver of electricity bills of farmers, Uddhav Thackeray said that although his demand in this regard was accepted by the government, his main demand that farmers be made debt-free remains unfulfilled

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra budget 2024: Fake attempt to take everyone along, false narrative, says Uddhav Thackeray x 00:00

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday described the Maharashtra budget 2024 as a "torrent of assurances" and a "false narrative" pretending to offer something to every section of society, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, while talking to reporters at the legislative complex in Mumbai, the former Maharashtra CM said the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme under which a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 would be given to the eligible women was a "pitiable attempt" to woo women voters ahead of the assembly elections scheduled this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uddhav Thackeray asked why a similar allowance was not announced for men as unemployment was on the rise, and said nothing was being done to create jobs.

"The budget is a torrent of assurances. It is a fake attempt to take all sections of society along. It is what (deputy Chief Minister) Devendra Fadnavis calls 'false narrative'," he said, the news agency reported on Friday.

A committee of experts should be formed to find out how many of the schemes announced by the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP 'Mahayuti' government in the last two years were implemented, said Uddhav Thackeray.

There was no mention of how the funds would be raised, he said, as per the PTI.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar earlier in the day presented a Rs 20,051 crore revenue deficit budget, announcing sops for women, youth and farmers among other sections, entailing an outlay of more than Rs 80,000 crore.

Ajit Pawar announced in the state budget that 44 lakh farmers in Maharashtra to get waiver of electricity bill dues.

On the waiver of electricity bills of farmers, Uddhav Thackeray said that although his demand in this regard was accepted by the government, his main demand that farmers be made debt-free remains unfulfilled.

The schemes announced in the budget would not help the ruling coalition as the people were waiting for assembly polls to defeat it, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said.

"Maharashtra is being looted, and those who are looting it will not be voted to power," Uddhav Thackeray said.

(with PTI inputs)