Ajit Pawar said that the highways, ports, airports, waterways, bus transport, railways and metros are all priority areas getting adequate budgetary support

Ajit Pawar arrives to present the state Budget 2025-26. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Maharashtra Budget 2025: Mumbai Metro to link CSMIA-Navi Mumbai Airport, announces Ajit Pawar x 00:00

Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar announced on Monday that the Mumbai Metro services will be linked from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) with the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajit Pawar tabled Maharashtra Budget 2025 in the legislative assembly as he presented his 11th budget on Monday.

The state budget for the year 2025-26 has allocated a total expenditure of Rs 7.20 lakh crore. Revenue collection is estimated at Rs 5,60,964 crore, while revenue expenditure is projected at Rs 6,06,855 crore. As a result, the estimated revenue deficit stands at Rs 45,891 crore, Ajit Pawar said.

Ajit Pawar said said the state government committed towards the development and would be focusing on easing transportation.

He said that the highways, ports, airports, waterways, bus transport, railways and metros are all priority areas getting adequate budgetary support.

The third airport for Mumbai and the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train station will be established near the Vadhavan Port. The port will also be connected to the Samruddhi Mahamarg, he said.

The Vadhvan port in Palghar district of Maharashtra will be operational by 2030, Ajit Pawar announced on Monday as he tabled Maharashtra Budget 2025 on March 10.

Ajit Pawar said that a total of 143.57 km of metro lines will be operational for the citizens of Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune metropolitan cities. A total of 64.4 km of

metro lines, including 2 km in Pune and 23.2 km in Pune, will be operational in the next five years.

Finance Minister Ajit Pawar announced that the Mumbai Metro work between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to Navi Mumbai International Airport will be taken up soon.

He said that 85 per cent of the work at the Navi Mumbai International Airport in 1,160 hectares at Ulwe area of Navi Mumbai is completed and the domestic flights will operate from the Navi Mumbai airport in April 2025.

In his budget speech, Ajit Pawar also announced a night landing facility at Shirdi airport will begin soon.

Ajit Pawar presented a Rs 7,20,000 crore budget for 2025-26 with a revenue deficit of Rs 45,891 crore in the state legislative assembly.