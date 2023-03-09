Maharashtra Budget: A budget that values the ‘bread’, ‘devotion’ and focuses on the poor, says Ashish Shelar

Ashish Shelar said that Fadnavis today presented the Budget that values "every drop of sweat shed by the poor, the labourers and the workers"

The Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar welcomed the state budget presented by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister of the State Devendra Fadnavis in assembly today.

He said that Fadnavis today presented the Budget that values the "every drop of sweat shed by the poor, the labourers and the workers".

"It is a budget that truly values the bread earned by this working class and I sincerely appreciate the efforts of chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for the same. This budget is empathetic – for every citizen of this state. This budget is truly the one that will march on the path carved out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi – Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Prayas and will take Maharashtra ahead on the path of development," Shelar said.

He further said that the last two-and-a-half years, the state had been looming under darkness and depression. “But from now on, there will be no crying and cribbing but with a new resolute of optimism, Maharashtra will march ahead. This budget is just the beginning,” Shelar said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state Finance Minister, presented the Eknath Shinde-led government's first budget for the year 2023-24 in the state Assembly.

He read out the budgetary provisions from an iPad instead of a conventional paper document. This is for the first time that Fadnavis presented the state budget as he holds the finance portfolio.