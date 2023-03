Amid demand for the Rajya Sabha MP’s arrest, speaker admits breach of privilege motion, to announce decision in two days

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut called the state legislature a house of thieves on news TV. File pic/Ashish Raje

Sanjay Raut, leader of the Thackeray Sena, faces a breach of privilege motion for calling the state legislature a house of thieves. BJP and Shinde Sena members demanded his immediate arrest.