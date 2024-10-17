The Election Commission had announced bypolls to the Wayanad and Nanded Lok Sabha seats on Tuesday

Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan. File Pic/Facebook

Listen to this article Maharashtra bypoll: Congress nominates Ravindra Chavan from Nanded Lok Sabha seat x 00:00

The Congress on Thursday nominated Ravindra Chavan, the son of the late Vasantrao Chavan, as its candidate for the Nanded Lok Sabha seat ahead of Maharashtra bypoll.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress MP Vasant Chavan, who represented Nanded seat, had passed away in August.

Vasant Chavan had passed away on August 26, 2024 at a private hospital in Hyderabad after a prolonged illness. He was 70.

He had won the Nanded Lok Sabha seat this year despite ill health. In the Lok Sabha election, Vasant Chavan had defeated sitting BJP MP Pratap Patil Chikhalikar by 59,442 votes, overcoming issues like a weakened party after Ashok Chavan defected to BJP just before the elections and his own personal health problems.

The by-election to the Nanded Lok Sabha seat and the Kedarnath assembly constituency will be held on November 20 along with Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 and the second phase of the Jharkhand elections. The results for the bypolls will be also be announced on November 23 along with Maharashtra assembly election results.

The Congress also announced the candidature of Jingjang M Marak for the bypoll to Gambegre (ST) assembly seat in Meghalaya.

The Election Commission had announced bypolls to the Wayanad and Nanded Lok Sabha seats as well as 48 assembly constituencies on Tuesday.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had also on Tuesday also announced the entire schedule for the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024.

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the date of issue of Gazette notification is October 22.

The poll body said that the Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held in a single phase and voting will take place on November 20, while the counting will held three days later and the results will be announced on November 23.

The term of Maharashtra Assembly's will end on November 26.

The ECI said that the last date of submission of nomination forms will be on October 29 and the scrutiny will take place on October 30. The last date of the withdrawal of the candidatures will be November 11.

The key contenders in the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 are the ruling Mahayuti Alliance comprising the BJP, CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition which includes the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and The Congress.