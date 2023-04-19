In December 2022, Maharashtra became the first state in the country to set up a Divyang department for the welfare of differently-abled people

Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra cabinet approves 4 per cent quota in promotions for divyang employees x 00:00

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday approved a four per cent quota in promotion for divyang (differently-abled) employees in service.

In December 2022, Maharashtra became the first state in the country to set up a Divyang department for the welfare of differently-abled people.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said the decision for the divyang reservation in promotion was taken at the Cabinet meeting.

This decision is on the lines of the similar one taken by the Central government.

Also Read: Anyone who believes in BJP's ideology is welcome: Chandrashekhar Bawankule

The Cabinet also decided that women belonging to the Open and the backward categories need not produce the non-creamy layer certificate for posts reserved for them under the Open category.

The Cabinet approved a proposal to bring 30 per cent of agriculture feeders under solar energy as part of the 'Chief Minister Solar Agriculture Feeder Scheme' to ensure uninterrupted and sustainable power supply for agriculture pumps.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever