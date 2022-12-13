Maharashtra cabinet approves Devendra Fadnavis' pet project 'Jalyukt Shivar' scheme for water conservation

The scheme was launched by Fadnavis when he was the chief minister (2014-19) of the NDA government comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena

Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan 2.0, the flagship water conservation scheme of the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis-led NDA government which was discontinued when Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA dispensation was in power post 2019.

The scheme was launched by Fadnavis when he was the chief minister (2014-19) of the NDA government comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena.

"Decision to launch Jalyukt Shiwar Abhiyan 2.0. Villages in the state will be water-rich again," the CMO tweeted.

The scheme had faced criticism for allegedly disturbing riverbeds, violations of guidelines and inferior quality of work. The previous MVA government had ordered an inquiry by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) into 900 work orders under this scheme.

In his first cabinet meeting after taking oath as Deputy Chief Minister in June this year, Fadnavis directed the state administration to revive the Jalyukt Shivar scheme.

Also Read: Uddhav Thackeray faction seeks reference to 7-judge bench in Supreme Court

The BJP shares power with the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The BJP-Shinde government came to power in June this year after the rebellion by Shinde and a bulk of Shiv Sena MLAs led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Among other decisions, the cabinet sanctioned a subsidy of Rs 1,100 crore for state-run schools.

The council of ministers also approved an amendment in labour laws to drop the clause of imprisonment and instead increase the fine amount for certain violations.

The cabinet accepted Attorney General Ashutosh Kumbhkoni's resignation.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever