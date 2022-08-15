Breaking News
Maharashtra cabinet: Most key ministries in BJP’s kitty

Updated on: 15 August,2022 07:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

While CM Shinde keeps urban development dept and several others, Fadnavis has home, finance and other important portfolios

(From left) CM Eknath Shinde, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis during Cabinet expansion, on August 9


In distribution of power in Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has grabbed the important portfolios, with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis keeping home, finance and planning. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has kept the Urban Development Department, in addition to several others. The portfolios were assigned on Sunday, five days after the cabinet was expanded.

