The ceiling plaster of a room at a three-storey police station building in Maharashtra's Thane city reportedly fell on Tuesday

Pic/RDMC

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Ceiling plaster of police station falls in Thane; no casualty x 00:00

The ceiling plaster of a room at a three-storey police station building in Maharashtra's Thane city reportedly fell on Tuesday, the civic officials said, reported the PTI.

No one was injured in the incident which took place at 12.24 pm at the Wagle Estate police station building in Thane district, which is 30-35 years old, Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, according to the news agency,

ADVERTISEMENT

A portion of the ceiling plaster of police inspector's room located on the first floor fell down. The remaining portion of the ceiling was also in a dangerous condition, he said.

Local firemen and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot and cleared the debris, the official said.

The TMC engineers will take a call on the structure, he said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident on Monday, a gas tanker overturned on the Mumbai-Nashik highway in the early hours of Monday near Shahapur town in Thane district of Maharashtra, officials said, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, no one was injured in the incident, said Disaster Management Officer Sakib Kharbe.

The gas tanker was headed to Nashik in Maharashtra when it overturned near Dhagaon in Shahpur, around 55 km from Thane, as per the PTI.

Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the spot to ensure that gas was not leaked. Police personnel also joined them.

Fire brakes out in a jetty area of Visakhapatnam

A fire broke out in a jetty area of Visakhapatnam in which at least 35 fishing boats were gutted, even as the police launched a hunt for 10 to 15 persons who allegedly partied in one of the boats, officials said on Monday.

The fire broke out around 11.30 pm on Sunday in a boat owned by Balaji in zero jetty and was doused by 4 am on Monday, officials said. However, no death or injury was reported in the accident, the officials added, according to the PTI.

Visakhapatnam Harbour Assistant Commissioner of Police B Moses Paul said police are probing the role of the group of 10 to 15 people who quarrelled over a transaction.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!