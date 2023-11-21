Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three of family killed, nine others injured as bus overturns near Kolhapur
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla high-rise, no injuries reported
Mumbai Jaipur train shooting case: Bail application filed for accused constable Chetan Singh
Mumbai: Foreigner snatches cash and flees from DMart store in Andheri
Mumbai: Investigation turns to bank officials in multi-crore house of cards scam, crackdown soon
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Ceiling plaster of police station falls in Thane no casualty

Maharashtra: Ceiling plaster of police station falls in Thane; no casualty

Updated on: 21 November,2023 03:20 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The ceiling plaster of a room at a three-storey police station building in Maharashtra's Thane city reportedly fell on Tuesday

Maharashtra: Ceiling plaster of police station falls in Thane; no casualty

Pic/RDMC

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Ceiling plaster of police station falls in Thane; no casualty
x
00:00

The ceiling plaster of a room at a three-storey police station building in Maharashtra's Thane city reportedly fell on Tuesday, the civic officials said, reported the PTI.


No one was injured in the incident which took place at 12.24 pm at the Wagle Estate police station building in Thane district, which is 30-35 years old, Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, according to the news agency, 


A portion of the ceiling plaster of police inspector's room located on the first floor fell down. The remaining portion of the ceiling was also in a dangerous condition, he said.


Local firemen and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot and cleared the debris, the official said.

The TMC engineers will take a call on the structure, he said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident on Monday,  a gas tanker overturned on the Mumbai-Nashik highway in the early hours of Monday near Shahapur town in Thane district of Maharashtra, officials said, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, no one was injured in the incident, said Disaster Management Officer Sakib Kharbe.

The gas tanker was headed to Nashik in Maharashtra when it overturned near Dhagaon in Shahpur, around 55 km from Thane, as per the PTI.

Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the spot to ensure that gas was not leaked. Police personnel also joined them.

Fire brakes out in a jetty area of Visakhapatnam

A fire broke out in a jetty area of Visakhapatnam in which at least 35 fishing boats were gutted, even as the police launched a hunt for 10 to 15 persons who allegedly partied in one of the boats, officials said on Monday.

The fire broke out around 11.30 pm on Sunday in a boat owned by Balaji in zero jetty and was doused by 4 am on Monday, officials said. However, no death or injury was reported in the accident, the officials added, according to the PTI.

Visakhapatnam Harbour Assistant Commissioner of Police B Moses Paul said police are probing the role of the group of 10 to 15 people who quarrelled over a transaction.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Should housing societies be more cautious with their elevators and sewer lines?
thane Thane Municipal Corporation mumbai news maharashtra India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK