Maharashtra: Chemical-laden tanker overturns on Mumbra bypass road slowing traffic flow

Updated on: 09 September,2023 08:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A chemical-laden tanker overturned into a drain on the Mumbra Bypass Road in the Kausa area of Thane on Saturday morning causing traffic jams on the highway

Maharashtra: Chemical-laden tanker overturns on Mumbra bypass road slowing traffic flow

Efforts are currently underway to safely remove the overturned tanker from the drain.

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Chemical-laden tanker overturns on Mumbra bypass road slowing traffic flow
x
00:00

A chemical-laden tanker overturned into a drain on the Mumbra bypass road in the Kausa area of Thane on Saturday morning causing traffic jams on the highway.


The incident which occurred around 5:00 AM was reported by the Mumbra Fire Station. According to the preliminary information, the tanker, bearing the registration MH 04 EY 9134 and owned by M. Aarti Pharma, was en route from Bhoisar to Jalna with a cargo weight of 25 tons, primarily consisting of chemical sulfuric acid.


The mishap transpired as the driver, Brijesh Sarol, lost control of the vehicle while navigating the Mumbra Bypass Road near Side Dhaba. The tanker veered off the road and toppled into a nearby drain, resulting in an accident.


At the scene of the incident, a multi-agency response team has been assembled. This team includes chemical experts from Technova Company, personnel from the disaster management room, Mumbra police, city traffic police, and the fire brigade.

Sarol, the 45-year-old driver residing in Chembur, Mumbai, sustained injuries to his left arm, waist, and face during the accident.

Efforts are currently underway to safely remove the overturned tanker from the drain.

 

