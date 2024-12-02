Breaking News
Maharashtra chief poll officer warns of legal action over EVM tampering allegations

Updated on: 02 December,2024 08:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Maharashtra chief poll officer's statement comes amid allegations from Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders about EVM tampering during the recent Maharashtra assembly elections

Maharashtra chief poll officer warns of legal action over EVM tampering allegations

Representational Image

Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer, S Chockalingam, has warned of strict legal action against individuals spreading false claims or insinuations regarding tampering with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), reported news agency ANI.


Maharashtra chief poll officer's statement comes amid allegations from Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders about EVM tampering during the recent Maharashtra assembly elections.


Maharashtra chief poll officer S Chockalingam, on Sunday, underlined that any attempts to sensationalise these matters will be dealt with severely as authorities intensify investigations into the EVM tampering issue.


The Election Commission has filed an FIR against Syed Shuja, who is reportedly residing abroad and has sent letters to the relevant authorities to ensure the matter is pursued.

Delhi and Mumbai Police are actively investigating and taking necessary steps to identify and apprehend anyone within India who is in contact with such individuals or complicit in these malicious activities. The official stressed that such actions are a serious offence, and no one involved will be spared, reported ANI.

Earlier, Maharashtra NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) chief Jayant Patil raised concerns about the use of EVMs in the recent assembly elections, questioning the rise in voter turnout after 5 pm. He called for the return of ballot papers to restore public trust in the electoral process.

"Even though our numbers are less, we will continue to raise questions. In the recent elections, voting increased in Maharashtra after 5 pm. This is a matter of concern. While the EVM is a simple calculator, it increases the vote count automatically at night. This is a critical issue that must be addressed. The Election Commission of India appears to be hiding something," Patil said, reported ANI.

Demanding the return of ballot papers, he added, "Ballot papers must replace EVMs because they will also restore people's trust in the system. The voting percentage will decline if people do not trust the system," reported ANI.

Notably, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback in the recently held Maharashtra elections, with Congress winning just 16 out of 288 assembly seats. Its alliance partner, Shiv Sena (UBT), won 20 seats, while the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) secured only 10 seats.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance emerged victorious with 132 seats, while its allies, the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar, secured 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

(With inputs from ANI)

