Maharashtra Class 12 result declared: 94.22 per cent students pass, girls outperform boys

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Wednesday declared the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) result 2022. The overall pass percentage in the Maharashtra Class 12 board exam is recorded at 94.22 per cent.

Girls performed better than boys in the annual Class 12 exams. Maharashtra Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education's chairperson, Sharad Gosavi, said that the pass percentage of girls was 95.35 per cent, while that of boys was 93.29 per cent.

A total of 14,59,664 students registered for the exam. Out of them 14,39,731 students appeared for the exam and 13,56,604 of them passed.

