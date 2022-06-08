Maharashtra Class 12 result declared: 94.22 per cent students pass, girls outperform boys

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Wednesday declared the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) result 2022. The overall pass percentage in the Maharashtra Class 12 board exam is recorded at 94.22 per cent.
Girls performed better than boys in the annual Class 12 exams. Maharashtra Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education's chairperson, Sharad Gosavi, said that the pass percentage of girls was 95.35 per cent, while that of boys was 93.29 per cent.
A total of 14,59,664 students registered for the exam. Out of them 14,39,731 students appeared for the exam and 13,56,604 of them passed.
The Konkan division in the state registered the highest pass percentage with 97.21, followed by Nagpur - 96.52 per cent, Amaravati - 96.34 per cent, Latur- 95.25 per cent, Kolhapur- 95.07 per cent), Nashik- 95.03 per cent), Aurangabad- 94.97 per cent, Pune- 93.61 per cent, while the Mumbai division recorded the lowest pass percentage of 90.91.
According to Gosavi, the pass percentage in the science stream was 98.30 per cent, in arts- 90.51 per cent, commerce-91.71 per cent and in vocational streams - 92.40 per cent.
The Class 12 HSC result is available on the official website -- mahresult.nic.in.
Following are the steps to see results on the official website:
Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and search for msbshse.co.in or mahresults.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will find a link related to the HSC result. Click on it.
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window. Enter your roll number and password to login.
Step 4: Once done the result will open in a new page.
Step 5: Download and take a print of the document for future reference.
(With inputs from PTI)