Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announces Rs 30 lakh reward for weightlifter Sanket Sargar

The 21-year-old from Sangli district won the silver medal in the men's 55 kg category on Saturday

Indian weightlifter Sanket Sargar atop the podium poses after winning the silver medal in the men's 55kg category weightlifting event, at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022. Pic/PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday announced a reward of Rs 30 lakh for weightlifter Sanket Sargar, who won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

As per a statement from the chief minister's office, Sargar will receive a reward of Rs 30 lakh, while his trainer will receive Rs 7 lakh prize.

