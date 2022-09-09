Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde assures 'strict action' against those responsible for beautification of Yakub Memon's grave

CM Shinde said that an investigation has been initiated after the order of an inquiry into the matter

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said that strict action will be taken in the matter of 'beautification' of 1993 Mumbai blasts convict Yakub Memon's grave, according to the ANI. Yakub Memon's grave in the Bada Qabrastan of Mumbai was found to be decorated with LED lights.

CM Shinde said that an investigation has been initiated after the order of an inquiry into the matter.

Maharashtra | Yakub Memon is an accused in Bombay Blast, cannot be glorified. We won't accept this or let it happen. I have informed BMC & Mumbai Police about it, the Home Ministry will take appropriate action: CM Eknath Shinde pic.twitter.com/3ryDzQ7gX1 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

"An inquiry has been ordered. The investigation has also been started. Strict actions will be taken against the persons responsible," Shinde said, as per the ANI.

According to the ANI sources in the Deputy CM's office, the Mumbai Police has been directed to conduct an investigation into the matter.

The lights at Yakub Memon's grave were removed from Bada Qabrastan. However the Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ram Kadam asked if this was former state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's patriotism to convert the grave of a terrorist into a Mazar.

Also Read: Yakub Memon grave: Congress alleges BJP using issue for political interests

"The grave of terrorist Yakub Memon who executed the 1993 Bombay bombings at Pakistan's behest, was converted into a Mazar when Uddhav Thackeray was the CM. Is this his love for Mumbai, patriotism?," said BJP MLA Ram Kadam seeking Thackeray's apology in the matter.

He also sought an apology from NCP's Sharad Pawar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Memon was the lone convict in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, who was sent to the gallows.

On March 12, 1993, Mumbai (then Bombay) was rocked by a series of bomb blasts which killed 257 persons, injured more than 700 persons and destroyed property worth approximately Rs 27 crore. The case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the request of the state government.

A number of accused persons have been convicted in the case including Mustafa Dossa and Abu Salem on June 16, 2017. The attacks were allegedly planned by wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim.

(with ANI inputs)

