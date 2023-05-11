Breaking News
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde completes diploma in journalism from open university

Updated on: 11 May,2023 03:53 PM IST  |  Nashik
PTI |

Top

Shinde completed the diploma course with distinction by scoring 77.25 per cent marks in August 2021

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde completes diploma in journalism from open university

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File Pic
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has earned a certificate for a diploma course in journalism and mass communication from the Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU), the varsity said in a release.


Shinde completed the diploma course with distinction by scoring 77.25 per cent marks in August 2021, it said.



The Nashik-headquartered university's Vice Chancellor Dr Prashantkumar Patil presented the certificate of the course to Shinde in a function at his official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, the release said.


Earlier, Shinde had earned the Bachelor of Arts degree with distinction from YCMOU. He has also completed a certificate course in human rights from the varsity, it said.

Vice Chancellor Patil said, ¿The success of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has added to YCMOU's fame which has completed the dream of education of many students in Maharashtra. I feel special joy as the vice chancellor while giving him the certificate." 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

