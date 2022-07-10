Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde hints at further delay of local body polls

Breaking News
Updated on: 10 July,2022 07:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Maha CM rejects Uddhav’s demand for mid-term Assembly elections; says state government will also restore OBC quota in local bodies

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited PM Narendra Modi in Delhi on Saturday, along with deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Pic/PTI


Chief minister Eknath Shinde rejected former CM Uddhav Thackeray’s demand for mid-term Assembly elections, but added that the local body polls are expected to be delayed further. Shinde said this in New Delhi where he, along with deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, met PM Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday and Saturday. 

