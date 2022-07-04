Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wins trust vote in Assembly by 164-99 margin

Breaking News
Updated on: 04 July,2022 01:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
In the 288-member house, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence and 99 voted against it

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Pic/PTI


The Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra won the floor test on Monday by a 164-99 margin.

In the 288-member house, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence and 99 voted against it.




Speaker Rahul Narwekar announced that the trust vote has been carried by a majority vote. A total of three members abstained from voting.


The trust vote comes a day after BJP's Rahul Narwekar was elected the Assembly Speaker. On Sunday Narwekar reinstated Shinde as the Shiv Sena's legislative party leader and also recognised the appointment of Bharat Gogawale as the chief whip of the Shiv Sena.

The floor test on Monday was held during the special two-day session of the Legislative Assembly that began on Sunday.

Meanwhile, two MLAs of the Uddhav Thackeray faction, Santosh Bangar and Shyamsundar Shinde, joined the Eknath Shinde camp just before the trust vote.

Eknath Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on June 30.

After the death of a Shiv Sena MLA recently, the current strength of the Assembly is reduced to 287, thus the majority mark is 144. Shinde was sworn in as CM on June 30, a day after Uddhav Thackeray quit the post. BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the deputy CM.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

