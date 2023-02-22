Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde’s son gave my supari, says Sanjay Raut

Thackeray Sena claims gangster Raja Thakur, hired by Shrikant Shinde, released on bail for task; CM’s faction rubbishes allegation

Sanjay Raut posted an image of his letter on social media and sent hard copies to the union home minister and Maharashtra’s deputy CM

Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday accused Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son, MP Shrikant Shinde, of hiring a hard-core gangster from Thane, Raja Thakur, to attack him soon. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath’s Shiv Sena have refuted the allegation, with the latter claiming Raut “is trying to seek sympathy”.



Speaking to media personnel, Raut said he has informed ‘very efficient’ Union Home Minister Amit Shah, ‘extremely intelligent’ Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai and Thane police chiefs of the development through letters on Tuesday. He posted the letter on social media, too, tagging the leaders, and later sent hard copies to them and police heads.

I’ve no fear: Raut

The Rajya Sabha MP said the new government downgraded his personal security, but he did not want it upgraded. “I have no fear. I’m a tiger. I have taken on many so far. People from the Shinde group are insecure. I’m not,” he said, adding that the purpose of telling the leaders was to let them know what is happening in their regime while they are busy electioneering and splitting parties.



Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister

“Raja Thakur was released on bail with a specific purpose and given a task. Shrikant Shinde, who actually runs everything in the government, has given Thakur a supari (contract) to finish me,” he alleged. He recalled threats to NCP’s Jitendra Awhad and others from the Opposition. “Is this a suparibaaj [contract killer] state? Are you going to finish the people who speak against you in such a manner?” he asked, adding that an attempt was expected to be made on him very soon.

“There has been a rise in incidents of threats and attacks on public representatives and I have received threats from the people protected by the ruling party,” Raut wrote in the letter, adding that this wasn’t Maharashtra’s culture. He has specifically named Shrikant and the gangster Thakur in the letter.

‘Letter to be assessed’

Fadnavis said Raut’s attempts to sensationalise the atmosphere by making false charges every morning will do no good. “He makes brainless charges every morning. We have stopped responding to him. He has made some sensational and baseless allegations without any proof. The people have taken note of it and demanded action against him,” he said.

Fadnavis said Raut’s letter will be sent to the commissioner of Intelligence to get the information verified. “The state committee which decides the security apparatus will take a call on it (after the threat is accessed).”

‘Seeking sympathy’

Shiv Sena (Shinde) spokesperson Naresh Mhaske dismissed Raut’s allegations as the work of a mentally ill person. “He is trying to seek sympathy and doing politics of emotion. He needs to be treated for mental illness. Apparently, he wants his personal security upgraded to impress people,” he said.

About Shrikant, Mhaske said the MP was being treated at a hospital throughout last week. “He was discharged on Tuesday morning. Attacking the CM and his family ensures good publicity.”

Mhaske said Raut himself was known for mediating between underworld gangs. “You should know if you know the world of crime. See who stands with him when he talks to the media every morning. It is all on record,” he said, adding that the truth behind the letter will be revealed by the investigating authority.