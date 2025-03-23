Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid floral tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev on Shaheed Diwas, honouring their sacrifices for India's freedom. Several national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers, also remembered the martyrs and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary

CM Devendra Fadnavis offered his humble floral tribute to the brave sons of BharatMata. (PIc/CMO Maharashtra)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid floral tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas on Sunday, honouring their sacrifices in India's struggle for independence.

According to ANI reports, the Chief Minister stood solemnly before the portraits of the martyrs with folded hands, paying his respects to their indomitable spirit and unwavering patriotism. The event served as a reminder of the trio’s immense contribution to the nation’s freedom movement.

Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev were key revolutionaries in the fight against British rule and played a crucial role in shaping India's struggle for independence.

🌸 CM Devendra Fadnavis offered his humble floral tribute to the brave sons of BharatMata— Shahid Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Martyrs' Day at Govt Guest House, Nashik today.

— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 23, 2025

Bhagat Singh, one of the most influential revolutionaries of his time, is remembered for his audacious acts against British colonialism. Notably, he and his associates carried out a protest bombing at the Central Legislative Assembly in Delhi in 1929 to oppose oppressive British policies. Subsequently arrested, Bhagat Singh was executed on 23 March 1931, alongside Rajguru and Sukhdev, cementing their legacy in the annals of history.

Rajguru was a close ally of Bhagat Singh and an integral member of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA). He was known for his role in the assassination of British officer J.P. Saunders, a reprisal for the death of Lala Lajpat Rai. He, too, was executed for his revolutionary activities, becoming a symbol of resistance against colonial rule.

Sukhdev was deeply involved in the freedom movement and worked alongside Bhagat Singh and Rajguru under the HSRA. His relentless efforts towards India's independence and his subsequent execution alongside his comrades made him a martyr who continues to inspire generations.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary, acknowledging his contributions as a visionary leader, an ardent freedom fighter, and a proponent of social justice. In a post on X, PM Modi remarked that Dr Lohia dedicated his life to empowering the underprivileged and strengthening the nation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid his respects, hailing Lohia as one of the greatest personalities in India's political and social history. BJP National General Secretary JP Nadda echoed similar sentiments, emphasising Lohia’s work towards the upliftment of the exploited and marginalised sections of society.

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Kiren Rijiju, along with Chief Ministers Vishnu Deo Sai, Yogi Adityanath, and Himanta Biswa Sarma, also honoured Lohia’s legacy on his birth anniversary.

(With inputs from ANI)