Breaking News
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police detains 5 persons from Dehradun
Shruti Sharma tops civil services exam, women bag first three ranks
Safety hazard: DGCA imposes Rs 10 lakh fine on SpiceJet for faulty training of Max aircraft pilots
Singer Moose Wala killing: Delhi Police to probe role of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar
Inclement weather caused Tara Air plane crash, suggests preliminary investigation by Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray asks Centre to restore 2 pc interest subvention scheme for farmers

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray asks Centre to restore 2 pc interest subvention scheme for farmers

Updated on: 30 May,2022 05:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

This interest subvention scheme was especially helpful to cooperative banks which have a larger connect with farmers, says Maharashtra chief minister

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray asks Centre to restore 2 pc interest subvention scheme for farmers

CM Uddhav Thackeray. File Photo


Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday urged the Centre to restore the 2 per cent interest subvention facility for farmers which was withdrawn last year, saying the measure was required to protect the interest of cultivators.

In a letter to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Thackeray said a circular of the farm ministry and NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) earlier this year stated that the 2 per cent interest subvention scheme for short-term crop loan has been modified and it has been conveyed that the benefit of the subsidy will not be available from fiscal 2022-23.




"This (discontinuation of the scheme) will have an adverse impact on the financial position of cooperative banks and in turn, will have a serious negative impact on the distribution of short-term crop loans to the farmers of the state," he said in the letter.


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news maharashtra uddhav thackeray

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK