Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray asks Centre to restore 2 pc interest subvention scheme for farmers

This interest subvention scheme was especially helpful to cooperative banks which have a larger connect with farmers, says Maharashtra chief minister

CM Uddhav Thackeray. File Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday urged the Centre to restore the 2 per cent interest subvention facility for farmers which was withdrawn last year, saying the measure was required to protect the interest of cultivators.

In a letter to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Thackeray said a circular of the farm ministry and NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) earlier this year stated that the 2 per cent interest subvention scheme for short-term crop loan has been modified and it has been conveyed that the benefit of the subsidy will not be available from fiscal 2022-23.

"This (discontinuation of the scheme) will have an adverse impact on the financial position of cooperative banks and in turn, will have a serious negative impact on the distribution of short-term crop loans to the farmers of the state," he said in the letter.

