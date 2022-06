Around 65 per cent of the cases in Maharashtra are reported from Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called for a meeting today of the Covid-19 task force, in view of rising Covid-19 cases in the state.

According to the state's health department bulletin, Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,081 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest daily rise after February 24. The active tally of cases in the state now stands at 4,032.

On Wednesday, around 65 per cent of the cases in Maharashtra were reported from Mumbai.

The city reported 739 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest daily rise after February 4.