Maharashtra Congress accuses BJP of being anti-reservation amid "viral video controversy"

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being anti-reservation, citing a viral video featuring Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being anti-reservation, citing a viral video featuring Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The video, recorded prior to a press conference addressing the Maratha reservation issue, has sparked controversy and raised questions about the BJP's stance on reservations in the state.

Chief Spokesperson of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, Atul Londhe, expressed his concerns about the content of the video, suggesting that it sheds light on the BJP's true intentions regarding reservations in Maharashtra. He accused the ruling Shinde-Fadnavis-Pawar government of being power-hungry and misleading the public for political gain.

In the video, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is heard saying, "Let us talk and be free," a statement that has left many questioning its underlying meaning. According to Londhe, this statement indicates hidden intentions that need to be exposed.

Londhe further criticized the BJP leadership, stating that the video clearly demonstrates that they are not committed to the cause of reservations. He argued that there is no genuine desire to prioritize one community over another and accused the government of tarnishing the legacy of iconic figures in Maharashtra's history, such as Shivaji, Shahu, Phule, and Ambedkar, all of whom played significant roles in the fight for social justice and equality.

Additionally, Londhe referenced allegations made in the video about Manoj Jarange, an advocate for Maratha reservation, and claimed that the government had failed to address the concerns of the Maratha community adequately.

The Congress Chief Spokesperson also drew attention to the BJP's previous promises regarding reservations, including Devendra Fadnavis's commitment to grant reservations to the Dhangar community within the first cabinet meeting and Maratha reservation within a month of coming to power. Londhe argued that these promises have gone unfulfilled, highlighting what he perceives as insincerity on the part of the BJP.

While Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has publicly stated that the government is positive about the Maratha reservation issue, Londhe contends that the reality suggests otherwise. He called on the people of Maharashtra to recognize what he termed the hypocrisy of the power-hungry politicians and to remain vigilant.