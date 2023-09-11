Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole: Special Parliament Session’s agenda to separate Mumbai, name it union territory

Nana Patole claimed that the session, scheduled from September 18 to 22, is poised to declare Mumbai as a Union Territory, effectively separating it from the rest of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Monday made flabbergasting and alarming allegations about the agenda of the forthcoming special session of the Parliament called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stated a PTI report. Patole claimed that the session, scheduled from September 18 to 22, is poised to declare Mumbai as a Union Territory, effectively separating it from the rest of Maharashtra. These startling claims come without a confirmed agenda from the Union government, sparking a flurry of speculations.

Patole’s accusations did not unnoticed, he criticised PM Modi for convening the special session and said that such sessions during critical moments like the Covid-19 pandemic or the 2016 demonetisation. The Congress leader said that the timing of the session appeared to be arbitrary and said it was guided solely by the government’s discretion.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi never called a special session of Parliament on COVID pandemic or issues like (2016) noteban or Manipur. The session is convened now as per the whims and mood of the government. This session will declare Mumbai as a union territory and separate it from the rest of Maharashtra," Patole was quoted as saying in the PTI report.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi leader highlighted that Mumbai is a significant international city and the financial capital of India. He expressed concerns about the relocation of key institutions from Mumbai, including Air India, the International Financial Services Centre, and the diamond market, among others. Moreover, Patole alleged that there is a plan in motion to move the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange to Gujarat, further diminishing Mumbai's financial prominence.

"Mumbai is an international city and the financial capital. Now, powerhouses of Mumbai such as Air India, the International Financial Services Centre, and the diamond market among others are being shifted out of the city," Patole alleged.

In his statements, Patole suggested that the previous coalition government, the MVA which included the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, and Congress had acted as a substantial impediment to decisions perceived as detrimental to the state’s interests.

Patole implied that the Union government’s involvement in the fall of the MVA government was motivated by its desire to push forward with these controversial initiatives. The allegations put forth by Nana Patole sent shockwaves through Maharashtra's political landscape, raising questions about the agenda of the upcoming special session of Parliament as the Union government remains tight-lipped.