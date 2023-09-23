Maharashtra Congress leader writes to LS Speaker demanding 'permanent suspension' of BJP MP Bidhuri

In a letter written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress leader and former Maharashtra minister Naseem said Parliament is described as a temple of democracy and it works on the principles and ethos enshrined in the Constitution

Congress leader and former Maharashtra minister Naseem Khan on Saturday demanded that BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri should be permanently suspended for his derogatory remarks about BSP MP Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha.

In a letter written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Khan said Parliament is described as a temple of democracy and it works on the principles and ethos enshrined in the Constitution.

"The fundamental principles on which our nation stands is secularism, which underlines respect for all religions and beliefs and promotes unity in diversity. Bidhuri's comments, unfortunately, completely deviate from this cherished value and are an embarrassment to our democratic traditions. It is very unfortunate and disturbing that language which was earlier confined to street debates related to organisations like RSS and VHP has now entered Parliament through BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri," he said.

Bidhuri's "shameful" statement is not only an insult to an MP but insult to Parliament, the "sanctum sanctorum of our democracy," he further said.

Speaker Birla should send a strong message by effecting immediate "permanent suspension" of Ramesh Bidhuri, Khan demanded.

