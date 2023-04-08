Maharashtra Congress to start state-wide 'Jai Bharat Satyagraha' on April 10

Starting Monday, the campaign will be held across the state, during which party leaders will create awareness among masses about "wrong policies" of the BJP-led Union government and the current political situation in the country

The Congress will start its 'Jai Bharat Satyagraha' in Maharashtra from Thane city on April 10, a party functionary said on Saturday.

Starting Monday, the campaign will be held across the state, during which party leaders will create awareness among masses about ¿wrong policies¿ of the BJP-led Union government and the current political situation in the country.

Addressing a news conference, Thane city district Congress Chief Vikrant Chavan said the extended executive committee of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) will meet in the city on April 10 between 11 am and 3 pm.

Senior Congress leaders, led by the party's Maharashtra in-charge H K Patil and state unit president Nana Patole, will be present during the meeting, he said.

Balasaheb Thorat, the leader of the party in the state legislature, and former chief ministers Sushilkumar Shinde, Ashok Chavan, and Prithviraj Chavan and other office bearers of the state unit will be at the meet, he said.

The meeting will also adopt a number of resolutions relating to the current scenario and the new executive is also likely to be announced at the time, the party leader said.

