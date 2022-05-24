Breaking News
Updated on: 24 May,2022 04:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Khan, a former minister in the Maharashtra government, informed in a statement about quitting the party post in Mumbai

Maharashtra Congress working president Naseem Khan resigns as party's Mumbai campaign committee chief

Maharashtra Congress working president Naseem Khan on Tuesday resigned as head of the party's Mumbai campaign committee, in line with the party's resolution of 'one person one post'.

Khan, a former minister in the Maharashtra government, informed in a statement about quitting the party post in Mumbai.




The move comes a day after the state Congress unit held meetings with its top leaders. It was also decided to implement the 'one person one post' rule, as decided by the Congress in its 'Chintan Shivir' held in Udaipur earlier this month.


