Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar lashes out at Centre for 'misusing' Central investigative agencies

'Central investigation agencies have the right (to search and raid) but they should not be misused. I don't know why this action has been taken against state minister Anil Parab. All I want to say is that action should be held in a transparent manner,' Pawar said while addressing a press conference

Ajit Pawar. File Pic

Hours after multiple search operations were carried out by the Enforcement Directorate at the premises of Maharashtra minister Anil Parab, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday lashed out at the Centre by alleging that the Central investigation agencies are being 'misused' and demanded that investigations should be carried out in a transparent manner.

He added, "The central agency exercises these powers in different ways. You have seen how ED, IT, etc., carry out their investigations. Action has also been taken against my relatives. Central agencies have the power to investigate. Central agencies have got the right from the law itself, but it has to be seen that it is not misused."

