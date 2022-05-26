Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: 8 executives of Motilal Oswal booked for outraging modesty of woman
Covid-19: TPR jumps to 3.2 per cent, active cases doubled in 10 days, says BMC
Mumbai: Shardashram school board accused of embezzlement
Mumbai: SRPF roped in to keep SGNP encroacher-free
Jammu and Kashmir: 3 LeT terrorists killed in Kupwara district
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar lashes out at Centre for 'misusing' Central investigative agencies

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar lashes out at Centre for 'misusing' Central investigative agencies

Updated on: 26 May,2022 01:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

'Central investigation agencies have the right (to search and raid) but they should not be misused. I don't know why this action has been taken against state minister Anil Parab. All I want to say is that action should be held in a transparent manner,' Pawar said while addressing a press conference

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar lashes out at Centre for 'misusing' Central investigative agencies

Ajit Pawar. File Pic


Hours after multiple search operations were carried out by the Enforcement Directorate at the premises of Maharashtra minister Anil Parab, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday lashed out at the Centre by alleging that the Central investigation agencies are being 'misused' and demanded that investigations should be carried out in a transparent manner.

"Central investigation agencies have the right (to search and raid) but they should not be misused. I don't know why this action has been taken against state minister Anil Parab. All I want to say is that action should be held in a transparent manner," Ajit Pawar said while addressing a press conference.




He added, "The central agency exercises these powers in different ways. You have seen how ED, IT, etc., carry out their investigations. Action has also been taken against my relatives. Central agencies have the power to investigate. Central agencies have got the right from the law itself, but it has to be seen that it is not misused."


Show full article

ajit pawar maharashtra shiv sena mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK