Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde speaks to the media in Mumbai, on Thursday. Pic/X

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde on Thursday praised the management in the Maha Kumbh 2025 by the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh (UP). He also assured that the culprit in the Pune rape incident will not be spared, reported news agency ANI.



Speaking to the media, Shinde said, "Maha Kumbh was an amazing Kumbh. It happened after 144 years. More than 65 crore people visited the Maha Kumbh. The planning and management by UP CM Yogi Adityanath's government was good. I am thankful to PM (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also..."



Shinde had visited the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj with his family and took a dip in the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers, on Monday.



Maha Kumbh 2025 officially concluded on Wednesday. The first Amrit Snan on Paush Purnima was held on January 13. Other significant bathing days included Makar Sankranti (January 14), Mauni Amavasya (January 29), Basant Panchami (February 3), and Maghi Purnima (February 12).

He also spoke about the Pune rape incident and said, "The culprit in this case will not be spared, be it whoever he is. Strict action will be taken against him..."

On Tuesday, a woman was raped in a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus. While waiting for a bus to return home to Phaltan, located around 100 km from Pune, a man approached her, falsely claiming that the bus to her destination was parked elsewhere. He led her to an MSRTC Shivsahi bus parked in the depot and followed her in where he allegedly raped her.

The accused is on the run. The Pune City Police on Thursday said they have expanded their efforts to apprehend him, reported ANI. They have also announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh to nab the accused, identified as Dattatray Ramdas Gade.



A total of 13 teams have been deployed to track down the suspect, ANI reported. Of these, eight are from the Crime Branch while the remaining five teams are from the Swargate Police Station working on the ground. The teams have even been dispatched outside the district to intensify the search, Pune Police said.

(With ANI inputs)