Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis gets Home; CM Eknath Shinde to handle Urban Development

From the Shinde-led group of Shiv Sena rebels, Deepak Kesarkar is the new minister for school education, while Abdul Sattar has been given the Agriculture portfolio

File Photo

Five days after the induction of 18 ministers into his cabinet, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday allocated portfolios, keeping Urban Development and 11 other ministries with himself, while giving the crucial Home Department to Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Fadnavis will also handle Finance and Planning, another key department, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Another important portfolio - the Revenue Department - has been given to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who had quit the Congress a few months before the 2019 Assembly elections to join the saffron party.

Shinde had expanded his two-member ministry on Tuesday, 41 days after taking oath as the chief minister by inducting 18 ministers - nine each from his rebel Shiv Sena group and the BJP. However, the list did not include any woman.

Apart from the Urban Development Department, CM Shinde has kept with himself General Administration Department, Public Works Department (public sector undertakings), Information and Public Relations, Transport, Marketing, Social Justice, Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation, Soil and Water Conservation, Environment and Climate Change and Minority Development.

Also Read: CM Shinde refutes Uddhav's claim of BJP going back on CM post promise in 2019

Fadnavis, in addition to Home and Finance and Planning, will also handle Law and Judiciary, Water Resources, Housing, Energy and Protocol portfolios.

Chandrakant Patil, considered close to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, was given Higher and Technical Education, Textile and Parliamentary Affairs ministries. In the past, he had handled PWD and Cooperation ministries.

Sudhir Mungantiwar has been allocated Forest, Fisheries Development and Cultural Affairs portfolios. During his 2014-19 stint, he had headed Finance and Planning as well as Forest ministries.

BJP's Atul Save has been given Cooperation and OBC Welfare departments, while Ravindra Chavan has got PWD and Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection ministries. Both of them were Minister of State for a brief period in the past.

Former Mumbai BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha has got Tourism Development, Skill Development and Women and Child Development ministries.

Fadnavis' close confidant Girish Mahajan has been given the responsibility of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Medical Education and Sport and Youth development.

Dr Vijaykumar Gavit has been given Tribal Development department, while BJP MLA from western Maharashtra, Suresh Khade has been given the responsibility of Labour ministry.

From the Shinde-led group of Shiv Sena rebels, Deepak Kesarkar is the new minister for School Education.

Gulabrao Patil has retained Water Supply and Sanitation department, while Dada Bhuse, who previously held Agriculture, will now handle Ports and Mining. Abdul Sattar has been given Agriculture department.

Uday Samant, who was previously the Higher and Technical Education minister, has been given the Industries department.

The controversial leader from Shinde camp, Sanjay Rathod, will handle Food and Drugs Department. Rathod, who was the forest minister when Uddhav Thackeray was the chief minister, was forced to resign after BJP leaders blamed him for a woman's suicide.

While Tanaji Sawant has been given the responsibility of Public Health and Family Welfare department, Shambhuraj Desai will handle the Excise department, and Sandipan Bhumre Employment Guarantee Sheme and Horticulture ministries.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.