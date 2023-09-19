BJP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took pulled up BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar's for his controversial comments on NCP leader and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

File Photo

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis pulls up MLC Padalkar for 'inappropriate' remarks against Ajit Pawar x 00:00

On Tuesday, the BJP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took pulled up BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar's for his controversial comments on NCP leader and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

While speaking to media, Fadnavis said, "Gopichand Padalkar's comments are inappropriate. It is wrong to make such statements. Leaders and party workers from all three parties (in government) need to respect each other. It is my clear opinion that such language should not be used at all".

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, BJP MLC Padalkar has written to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis on issues faced by the Dhangar community in Maharashtra.

When asked why he hadn't written to Ajit Pawar, who is also Deputy CM, Padalkar retorted, "Ajit Pawar is a cunning pup of a cunning wolf and there is no need to approach him".

In his letter to CM Eknath Shinde, Padalkar warned of a protest by Dhangars (shepherd community) similar to the Jat agitation and asked the government to call a meeting over the demands of the community.

On Monday, the NCP leaders had objected to Padalkar's remarks against Ajit Pawar. The NCP leaders also demanded that the ruling party take action against the legislator.

Meanwhile, questioned on the Supreme Court's directive to Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar on disqualification petitions against CM Shinde and other MLAs of Shiv Sena, Fadnavis said it is a quasi-judicial procedure and it would be the speaker's prerogative to speak on the matter.

"It will be inappropriate on my part to comment on it. I think blessings of Lord Ganesh are with the Mahayuti," Fadnavis added.

Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar has said he would not delay the decision regarding the disqualification pleas against Shiv Sena MLAs but won't rush in either which could result in the "miscarriage of justice".

(with inputs from PTI)