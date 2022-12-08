Breaking News
Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis talks to Amit Shah about border-row situation

Updated on: 08 December,2022 05:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

“I have spoken to Amit bhai over telephone and apprised him about the border dispute and the situation. I told him the attacks on the vehicles registered in Maharashtra are not appropriate and unwarranted. There shouldn’t be such a situation between the two states,” Fadnavis told media persons on Wednesday

Devendra Fadnavis. File pic


Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has apprised Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the attacks by locals on vehicles from Maharashtra in Karnataka, over the border issue between the two states.


“I have spoken to Amit bhai over telephone and apprised him about the border dispute and the situation. I told him the attacks on the vehicles registered in Maharashtra are not appropriate and unwarranted. There shouldn’t be such a situation between the two states,” Fadnavis told media persons on Wednesday. “I have also told him about my telephone conversation with the Karnataka chief minister and that he has assured me the safety of the people, vehicles. Yet I have requested Amit bhai to convey to him in clear words. I am sure he will do the needful,” he added.




