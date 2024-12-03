Expecting relief, many are still staying in commissionerates where they were formerly posted, eagerly awaiting tribunal’s ruling

Rashmi Shukla. File Pic

After the reinstatement of IPS officer Rashmi Shukla as Maharashtra’s director general of police (DGP) following the declaration of the state Assembly poll results, hundreds of police inspectors (PIs) and senior PIs whose postings were reshuffled 20 days ahead of the election are optimistic that their transfers will be rolled back. This expectation has led many officers to retain their accommodations at the police commissionerates where they were stationed before the transfer orders were issued. But this has increased their commute time, consequently cutting short their working hours and hampering their productivity level.

Exactly 263 officers from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar, Thane and police training centres in Khandala, Nagpur, Solapur, Akola, Turchi, Dhule, Latur, Jalna and other districts were transferred by the DGP’s office to conduct fair Assembly polls, which were held on November 20. These transfer orders, issued by the DGP’s office, follow strict Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines mandating the reassignment of officers who have served more than three years in a particular city.

Adhering to the order, the officers took charge of the new postings but, simultaneously, they also approached the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) court and requested the DGP’s office to roll back their transfers. The matter is sub judice.

‘I hardly sleep for four hours daily’

“If a DGP can be reinstated, then why can’t our transfers be rolled back?” asked a senior inspector, requesting anonymity.

“I have retained the accommodation where I’ve been staying, hoping that I will be transferred back to the police station where I was serving before the election,” the officer added.

“Today, I have to travel a lot and get stuck in traffic frequently. It takes me nearly three and a half hours to reach Mumbai and return home. I hardly sleep for four hours a day and this is costing me my health. I am unable to give time to my family members. Above all, my work is equally affected because, after 7 pm, I am mostly in a rush to go back to my family,” said the officer.

The decision to roll back their transfers has been impacted by the delay in the formation of government in Maharashtra as the DGP’s office will not decide on the matter without taking the home minister into confidence, according to sources.

Inspector-rank personnel, who have been transferred out of the Mumbai police, are happy because a few have received an opportunity to take charge of police stations in the Maharashtra police, said officers.

“But the officers, who have been transferred to the Mumbai police from the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) and Navi Mumbai police commissionerates, are worried about returning to their previous postings,” said an officer.

A senior police officer explained, “If I am posted with the Mumbai police but want to return to serving with the MBVV police, a vacancy should be there; because a PI, who has served for 12 or 13 years in Maharashtra police, has been given a responsibility to head a police station. If the PI is unwilling to vacate the post, I won't be able to occupy my previous post. If the government is formed and the DGP’s office reconsiders its decision, the transfer orders can be rolled back.”

‘Reshuffling was an eyewash’

A senior inspector said, “If Shukla can be reinstated without the government being formed in Maharashtra, why has the decision to roll back our transfers been stonewalled?”

Another officer said that the reshuffling of PIs and senior PIs before an election was just an eyewash because many DCPs and additional CPs were also supposed to be transferred ahead of Assembly polls, “but their transfers were stonewalled due to political intervention”.

“Many DCPs and additional CPs are still holding on to their positions, despite having completed their tenure in a particular zone or region. Since we are low-ranking police personnel, we were transferred to conduct fair polls in the state,” said a senior PI, requesting anonymity.

mid-day reached out to the Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Iqbal Singh Chahal, but they did not respond to messages and calls by press time.

A highly-placed official in the home department, meanwhile, said that at present there was no competent authority to decide/approve the transfers of police officers. “Currently, we have a caretaker government, in which the home minister or other ministers don’t exist. In case of the DGP’s reinstatement, the official government existed. So, the new home minister will take a call on the transfers/reinstatement in consultation with the administrative and police department officials,” he said.

Mumbai police’s concerns

The Mumbai police had requested that the ECI and DGP consider adopting the guidelines followed during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, arguing that the large number of newly assigned officers could face challenges adapting to Mumbai’s unique social and geographical dynamics. Despite the request, the ECI upheld its stringent guidelines, insisting on the transfer of officers who have completed three years in any district within the last four years, or those serving in their home districts.

The Mumbai police, in a letter to the DGP’s office in September, raised concerns about the lack of staff shortages, stating that as of September 27, there were already 213 vacancies at the PI level in Mumbai. The department noted that 50 officers previously transferred to Mumbai had not yet reported for duty. With an additional 132 inspectors affected by election-related transfers, the total shortage could exceed 330 officers. The Mumbai police emphasised that the transfer of such a large number of key officers could pose significant challenges to election-related duties, maintaining law and order and ensuring a smooth electoral process.

The letter also highlighted past instances, such as the 2014, 2019, and 2024 general elections, where the transfer criteria in Mumbai accounted for territorial divisions at the zonal level rather than treating the entire city as a single unit.

However, the EC declined this request, resulting in substantial reshuffling with just 20 days remaining before the election.

Of the 263 officers transferred, 161 are from Mumbai, 38 from the MBVV commissionerate and 22 from Navi Mumbai; 42 officers from other Maharashtra districts were reassigned to Mumbai.

No senior PIs at key stations

A senior inspector, posted with the Mumbai police, said, “A few officers, who were transferred out of Mumbai on October 30, have been on sick leave since election day. Also, a few key police stations in Mumbai do not have designated senior police inspectors, and hence, the seniormost police inspectors of some police stations have been given additional charge, reflecting the crisis in the state’s police force.”

The role of a senior inspector at a police station is crucial, as the officer is responsible for maintaining law and order, preventing and detecting crime and ensuring effective coordination with local resources. Additionally, the senior inspector oversees the overall performance and work of police personnel at the station, ensuring efficiency and adherence to procedures. This position requires strong leadership, organisational skills and the ability to make critical decisions.

According to the Mumbai Police website, key stations across the city, including Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Marine Drive, Airport, Azad Maidan, BKC, DN Nagar, Goregaon, Kalachowkie, Kandivli, Kanjurmarg, MIDC, MRA Marg, Mahim, Malwani, Mulund, Navghar, Oshiwara, Pant Nagar, Sahar, Shivaji Park, Sion, JJ Marg, Trombay, Worli, Yellow Gate, Juhu and Tilak Nagar, are being managed by inspectors holding additional charge, who are overburdened.

“This was apparently for the first time in the history of Mumbai police that most senior PIs and PIs were transferred out of Mumbai overnight only to ensure fair Assembly elections. Since most of their replacements are new to Mumbai, we will take time to establish coordination to maintain law and order in the city,” said an officer.

Queries related to the vacant posts sent to Deven Bharati, special commissioner of Mumbai police, went unanswered.

“On behalf of my colleagues, I request the DG office to please roll back our transfers because we are unable to discharge our duties peacefully. We lack zeal and enthusiasm and this will have a direct impact on law and order,” the officer requested.

mid-day sought comments from K M M Prasanna, special inspector general of establishment at the DGP office, as well as DGP Shukla but messages and calls went unanswered by press time.