Maharashtra: DRDO scientist’s bail plea denied

Pune court cites gravity of offence while rejecting blame; furthermore, some data from his phone is yet to be recovered

Pradeep Kurulkar

Renowned Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist, Pradeep Kurulkar, faced a setback as the Pune sessions court rejected his bail application on Thursday. The Maharashtra ATS had arrested Kurulkar in May for allegedly leaking confidential information related to sensitive defence matters, such as satellite missiles and various DRDO projects, to a Pakistan Intelligence Operative (PIO) after being honey-trapped.



Pradeep Kurulkar has been charged under the Official Secrets Act, 1923. File Pic/Faizan Khan

The Maharashtra ATS registered a case against Kurulkar under the Official Secrets Act, 1923. It recently filed charges that revealed explosive details about the Indian missile systems, including Brahmos and Agni missiles, and defence projects shared with the PIO. The Pune sessions court, while refusing bail, cited a prima facie case against Kurulkar, and deemed the offence as serious. Additionally, some data from his mobile phone is yet to be recovered.

Advocate Rhishikesh R Ganu, representing Kurulkar, mentioned that the court considered rulings of the Supreme Court in similar cases while rejecting the bail plea. Ganu said, “After obtaining the certified copy from the court, we will move to the high court.” Kurulkar’s arrest in May had sparked criticism from opposition parties, which particularly targeted the BJP, due to his close links with the RSS.