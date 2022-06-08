Maharashtra: E-rickshaws show promise at trials in Matheran

Matheran Municipal Council will procure similar e-rickshaws to ply in the town

Trials of the much-discussed electric rickshaw were finally held on the hills and roads of Matheran. In the trials, a three-seater with passengers onboard, was able to climb the steep inclines and curves at a good speed. With the Maharashtra government’s Urban Development Department flagging the move on June 3, the Matheran Municipal Council will now procure similar e-rickshaws to be run inside Matheran town.

“The trials were held to find any technical issues while the vehicle climbed the steep inclines and gradients of the road between Neral and Matheran. The e-auto ran at a good speed and prima facie there were no issues,” said Sunil Shinde, a retired school teacher and a resident of Matheran, who had moved the court seeking that e-rickshaws be allowed to ply in Matheran. mid-day has been highlighting the plight of hard cart pullers and the proposal of e-rickshaws.

