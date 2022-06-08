Breaking News
Covid-19: Self-test kit positivity rate rises to 13 per cent in Mumbai
Mumbai: Are schools worried about fourth wave?
Salman Khan threat letter case: Cops to check mobile phone dump data of area
Four ghosts from the past reveal why they betrayed Mumbai
Mumbai: Ragpicker brutally assaults 20-year-old woman in ladies’ coach of local train while trying to snatch her purse
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra: E-rickshaws show promise at trials in Matheran

Maharashtra: E-rickshaws show promise at trials in Matheran

Updated on: 08 June,2022 08:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

Matheran Municipal Council will procure similar e-rickshaws to ply in the town

Maharashtra: E-rickshaws show promise at trials in Matheran

The e-rickshaw had passengers on board during the trial


Trials of the much-discussed electric rickshaw were finally held on the hills and roads of Matheran. In the trials, a three-seater with passengers onboard, was able to climb the steep inclines and curves at a good speed. With the Maharashtra government’s Urban Development Department flagging the move on June 3, the Matheran Municipal Council will now procure similar e-rickshaws to be run inside Matheran town.

“The trials were held to find any technical issues while the vehicle climbed the steep inclines and gradients of the road between Neral and Matheran. The e-auto ran at a good speed and prima facie there were no issues,” said Sunil Shinde, a retired school teacher and a resident of Matheran, who had moved the court seeking that e-rickshaws be allowed to ply in Matheran. mid-day has been highlighting the plight of hard cart pullers and the proposal of e-rickshaws.




Also Read: On that Matheran trip, let’s be responsible tourists


Show full article

matheran mumbai news mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK