Updated on: 13 April,2023 10:52 AM IST  |  Thane
Maharashtra: Education dept peon held for taking bribe in Thane

Representative Image


The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a 35-year-old peon working with the Thane Zilla Parishad's education department for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2,000 for the correction of a student's name in school records, the ACB said on Thursday.


The accused had demanded of Rs 5,000 from an acquaintance of the student to facilitate correction of a mistake made by her school in her name, ACB inspector Suresh Chopde said.



After negotiation, the accept decided to accept a lesser amount.

The student's acquaintance lodged a complaint with the Thane ACB which laid a trap and caught the peon while accepting Rs 2,000 from the complainant on Wednesday, the official said.

A case was registered against the accused under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

