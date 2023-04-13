Maharashtra: Education dept peon held for taking bribe in Thane

The accused had demanded of Rs 5,000 from an acquaintance of the student to facilitate correction of a mistake made by her school in her name, ACB inspector Suresh Chopde said

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a 35-year-old peon working with the Thane Zilla Parishad's education department for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2,000 for the correction of a student's name in school records, the ACB said on Thursday.

The accused had demanded of Rs 5,000 from an acquaintance of the student to facilitate correction of a mistake made by her school in her name, ACB inspector Suresh Chopde said.

After negotiation, the accept decided to accept a lesser amount.

The student's acquaintance lodged a complaint with the Thane ACB which laid a trap and caught the peon while accepting Rs 2,000 from the complainant on Wednesday, the official said.

A case was registered against the accused under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.

