Maharashtra: Efforts to be taken to impart education in Marathi, says Deepak Kesarkar

Updated on: 19 November,2022 08:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Speaking at a Zilla Parishad school in Kalher in Thane's Bhiwandi area, Kesarkar said children like being educated in their mother tongue

Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Saturday said all efforts would be taken to impart education in the state in Marathi and also translate books into the language.


Speaking at a Zilla Parishad school in Kalher in Thane's Bhiwandi area, Kesarkar said children like being educated in their mother tongue.



The state's school education and Marathi language minister also said people should talk in their mother tongue.


"The state government will stress on imparting education henceforth in Marathi. Books too will be translated into Marathi," he said.

Kesarkar said his department will try to resolve all issues related to teachers, including filling up vacant posts.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

